John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $13.30. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 79,594 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1,225.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 550,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

