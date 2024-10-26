John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $13.30. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 79,594 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
