JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

