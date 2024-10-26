JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $103.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Creative Planning raised its position in TriNet Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 232,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

