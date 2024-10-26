JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,484,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,914. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.