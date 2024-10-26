Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.31. Kamada shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 19,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Kamada Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kamada stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Kamada worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

