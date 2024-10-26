Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $328.93 and last traded at $328.93. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.60.

Kardex Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.57.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

