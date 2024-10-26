Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $328.93 and last traded at $328.93. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.60.
Kardex Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.57.
About Kardex
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kardex
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.