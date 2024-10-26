Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

KWHIY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

