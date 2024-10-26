KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.