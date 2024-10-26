KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.