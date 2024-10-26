Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 1,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LH opened at $228.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.5% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

