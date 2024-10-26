Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $9.07. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 5,514 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
