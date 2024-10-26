Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $9.07. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 5,514 shares traded.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 128,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 413,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.