KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE KKR traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

