Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
