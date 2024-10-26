KOK (KOK) Trading Down 35.7% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. KOK has a total market cap of $287,894.66 and $103,106.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.24 or 1.00018808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00056876 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00062198 USD and is down -23.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $104,284.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.