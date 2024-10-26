Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$46.32 and last traded at C$46.32. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.75.

Konami Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.76.

Konami Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.