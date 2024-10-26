Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $47.63 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.