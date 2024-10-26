Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,081.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $895.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

