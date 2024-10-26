Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 209,567 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,567 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.