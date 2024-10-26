Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.65. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.
