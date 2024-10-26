Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

