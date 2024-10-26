Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Landstar Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.