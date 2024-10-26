Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.40 target price on the stock.

Largo stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Largo stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Inc. ( NYSE:LGO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Largo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

