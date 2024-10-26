Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.27 and last traded at $126.27. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.72.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

