Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Lear Price Performance
LEA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 1,063,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.
Lear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lear
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.