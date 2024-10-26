Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

