Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

