Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 210,780 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $82.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

