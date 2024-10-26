Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

