Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.750-21.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.75-$21.00 EPS.
Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:LII traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.08. The stock had a trading volume of 224,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $348.79 and a 1-year high of $627.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.75.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.
