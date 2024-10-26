Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.750-21.000 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $609.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $348.79 and a 1 year high of $627.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

