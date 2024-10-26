Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,695. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

