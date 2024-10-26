Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leonardo Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,695. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
Leonardo Company Profile
