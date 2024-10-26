Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,478.00 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,478.00 or 0.03698254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $24.12 billion and $36.86 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,735,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,746,045.96572599. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,457.17958283 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $45,169,974.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

