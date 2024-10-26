LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $43.54 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14520356 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,421,949.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

