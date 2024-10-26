LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.47 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $43.47 million and $2.44 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14513223 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,672,990.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

