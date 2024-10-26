Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 67,930 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,065.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

