Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

