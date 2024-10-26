Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 284,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lion Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LGHL remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,562,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,979. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
