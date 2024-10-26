Lista DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.49 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Lista DAO has a market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,531,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,540,876.08448988 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.37519296 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,451,032.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

