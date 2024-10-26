LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in LKQ by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 133.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $6,601,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

