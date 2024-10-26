L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Trading Up 11.3% – What’s Next?

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

L’Occitane International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

About L’Occitane International

(Get Free Report)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.