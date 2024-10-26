Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.72 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,749.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.