Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $287.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $207.46 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

