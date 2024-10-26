Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

