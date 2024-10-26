Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

