LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.77.

Shares of LPLA opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

