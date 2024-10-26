Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $883.09 and its 200 day moving average is $796.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

