Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.5 %

LEN opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

