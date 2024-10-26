Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

