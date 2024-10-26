Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $866,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 288,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after buying an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

