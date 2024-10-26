Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $164.45 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

